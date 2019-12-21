GameCredits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,424.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Livecoin. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $19,424.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitBay, Poloniex, Crex24, Coinrail, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

