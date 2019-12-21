Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Function X has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $145,242.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057962 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087442 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065674 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.48 or 0.99921146 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Bitblocks (BBK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000453 BTC.
Function X Profile
Buying and Selling Function X
