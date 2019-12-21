Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTEK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 105,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

