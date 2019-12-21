Friendz Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market cap of $980,838.00 and $40,053.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,686,023 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

