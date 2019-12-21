FREE Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,438.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $574,963.00 and approximately $6,438.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.