Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.49, 673,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 330,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

