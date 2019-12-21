Flowchain Price Reaches $1.98 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $251,512.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00027464 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.