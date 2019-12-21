FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. FLIR Systems also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,088. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.