FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7794 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLTD opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.