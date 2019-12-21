FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Plans $0.17 — Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1732 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

LKOR opened at $57.95 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.