FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 4,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

