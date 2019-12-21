Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as low as $15.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

