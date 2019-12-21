Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as low as $15.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
