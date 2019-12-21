Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.93

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.93 and traded as high as $126.00. Five Below shares last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 73,560 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

