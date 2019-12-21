First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.21

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 2625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.