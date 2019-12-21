Financial Analysis: Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Catchmark Timber Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Catchmark Timber Trust -119.09% -48.74% -17.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Catchmark Timber Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Catchmark Timber Trust $97.86 million 5.75 -$122.01 million ($2.55) -4.51

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Summary

Catchmark Timber Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

