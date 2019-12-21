Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

FIDU opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

