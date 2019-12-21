Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

FDMO opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.