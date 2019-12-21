Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FERGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

FERGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,356. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

