FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $163.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

