Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. Guggenheim began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

EYPT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 743,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.