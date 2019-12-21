Extremely Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

News headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a daily sentiment score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.10.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $834.53. 362,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,188. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $788.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $786.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,264 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

