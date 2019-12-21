Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of XOG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

