Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.96. Exicure shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,193,600 shares trading hands.

XCUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Exicure in the third quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

About Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.