ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0555 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $322,524.00 and $342.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,813,996 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

