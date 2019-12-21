Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $81.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

ES stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.59. 4,670,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,767. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $62.61 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

