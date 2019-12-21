Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.72

Media headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

