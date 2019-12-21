Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

