Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $742.86 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00057613 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Bibox, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $480.93 million and $742.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.01779234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,055,865 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Coinbase Pro, Gatehub, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Binance, Coinhub, OKEx, Crex24, Gate.io, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, Bibox, LBank, Korbit, Coinsuper, Koineks, Bittrex, BitForex, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Upbit, ABCC, ChaoEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, BTC Markets, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Indodax, Coinnest, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, OKCoin International, Bithumb, C2CX, FCoin, Coinroom, HBUS, Coinut, Bitsane, CoinTiger, CPDAX, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, C-CEX, QBTC, Poloniex, Bitbns, Kraken, Huobi, Exrates and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

