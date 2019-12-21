Eternity (ENT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Eternity has a total market cap of $9,294.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eternity has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,156,230 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group . The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

