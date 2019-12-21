Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of EBF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 407,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Ennis has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

