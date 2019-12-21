Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

EIGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 445,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,817. The company has a market capitalization of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.