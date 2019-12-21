Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,117.74

Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,117.74 and traded as low as $1,100.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,110.00, with a volume of 51,731 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $704.21 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,068.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,117.33.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

