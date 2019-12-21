Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

