Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $116.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,303,154 shares valued at $154,388,197. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,514,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

