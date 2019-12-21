Edge Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,472.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.06762187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

