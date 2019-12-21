Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.