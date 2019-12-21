DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.36.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 5,277,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 33,417.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 467,843 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.