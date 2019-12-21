Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

RDY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 319,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 283,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,688,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

