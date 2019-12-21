Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 518,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $815.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $78,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,980 shares in the company, valued at $770,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,387. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 577.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 223,663 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.