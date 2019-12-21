DNotes Reaches One Day Volume of $37,268.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 67.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, DNotes has traded up 68% against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $470,232.00 and $37,268.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

