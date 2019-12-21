Dignity (DIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,290.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Dignity token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dignity has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $594,290.00 and $78,887.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

