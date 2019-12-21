Digitalcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $234,489.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 256.3% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002199 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,394,313 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

