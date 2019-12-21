Digital Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $169,313.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $169,313.00 and approximately $898,150.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $47.65 or 0.00663625 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01186007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

