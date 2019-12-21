Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Down 6.1%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.13, 5,386,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,806,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DO. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $876.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

