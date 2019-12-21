DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

DHX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

