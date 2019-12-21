DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a $250.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $373,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,627. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

