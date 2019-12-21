DEX Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, DEX has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $526,619.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.