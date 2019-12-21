Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.38 ($2.54).

LON VOD opened at GBX 150.68 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

