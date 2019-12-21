Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.78

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 183548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

