Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.58, approximately 1,289,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,251,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on DERM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $740.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. Research analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dermira by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

